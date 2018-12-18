

CTV News Toronto





A male has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in midtown Toronto.

It happened near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road at around 10 a.m.

Toronto police said they've received varying reports about the number of gunshots heard, with some as high as seven or eight.

Though two people were seen running away from the scene after the gunfire, police say they do not consider them to be suspects at this point.

“I don’t yet wish to characterize them as suspects, they could just be two people running in fear,” Const. David Hopskinson said. “We have to wait until our investigators have learned more.”

Toronto Paramedics confirmed they transported a patient from the location to hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known.

“It is unknown right now how serious his wounds are,” Hopkinson said. “He’ll have to be assessed at the hospital and discover what his injuries truly are.”

Officers are reportedly searching the area for suspects. Some road in the vicinity of the incident may be closed to allow for the investigation.

“Often times when you’re dealing with a shooting, the scene of where the shooting is and where we find the victim are two different places,” Hopkinson said. “So now the officers are tasked with following what happened and trying to determine if this happened inside or out.”

More to come…