TORONTO -- A male victim has been rushed to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries following a collision and possible shooting in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a car crashed into a plaza at Warden Avenue and Bridletowne Circle.

Toronto police said it is believed that one person in the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound.

One male was transported to hospital from the area with possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services says.

A white SUV was spotted fleeing the scene, police said.

There is no description of possible suspects so far.