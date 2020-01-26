Male reportedly shot in leg in North York: police
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:15AM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:19AM EST
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
A male victim is in hospital after he was shot, reportedly in the leg, outside an apartment building in North York early on Saturday morning.
A staff sergeant with Toronto police 32 Division says emergency crews were called to 555 Wilson Avenue, east of Allen Road, at 3:01 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Investigators said a suspect approached a circular driveway outside the building and opened fire, striking a male.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
Officers say they have “good” surveillance video of what occurred and the incident does not represent a threat to public safety.