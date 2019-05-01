

A male has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood.

It happened at around 1 p.m. inside a townhouse near John Garland and Humber College boulevards.

Initially Toronto police said the 911 call came in as a shooting, but there was some confusion that the victim could have been stabbed. Police later clarified that the victim had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on possible suspects.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are on scene.

More to come...