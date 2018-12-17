

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead after an industrial accident in Scarborough Monday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. at a construction site near Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the area after receiving reports of a severely injured worker.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

“It was reported, but not confirmed, that a worker was moving items onto a vehicle when they sustained fatal injuries due to an excavator bucket,” the ministry said in a statement.

The victim was an employee of Green for Life Environmental, the ministry said.

Two ministry inspectors have been assigned to investigate the incident.