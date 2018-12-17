Male pronounced dead after industrial accident in Scarborough
Emergency crews attend the scene of an industrial accident near Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue on Dec. 17, 2018.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 3:45PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 6:13PM EST
A male believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead after an industrial accident in Scarborough Monday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics.
The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. at a construction site near Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue.
Emergency crews were called to the area after receiving reports of a severely injured worker.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
“It was reported, but not confirmed, that a worker was moving items onto a vehicle when they sustained fatal injuries due to an excavator bucket,” the ministry said in a statement.
The victim was an employee of Green for Life Environmental, the ministry said.
Two ministry inspectors have been assigned to investigate the incident.