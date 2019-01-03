Male pronounced dead after collision on highway near Schomberg
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 7:09PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 8:10PM EST
A male victim is dead following a collision just west of Schomberg on Thursday night.
The crash happened on Highway 9 near 12th Concession at around 6 p.m.
Two other people were taken to hospital with various injuries from the scene of the crash.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.