

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in North York this morning has suffered serious injuries.

The victim, described by police as a 29-year-old man, was struck when he and a group of people tried to cross the road near Finch Avenue and Keele Street at around 3:45 a.m.

The man was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.

His injuries are believed to be critical but not life-threatening.

The vehicle involved in the incident did not remain at the scene.

Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle or the driver.