Male pedestrian struck in hit-and-run suffers serious injuries
A pedestrian was struck near Finch Avenue and Keele Street early Sunday morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 10:27AM EDT
A male pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in North York this morning has suffered serious injuries.
The victim, described by police as a 29-year-old man, was struck when he and a group of people tried to cross the road near Finch Avenue and Keele Street at around 3:45 a.m.
The man was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.
His injuries are believed to be critical but not life-threatening.
The vehicle involved in the incident did not remain at the scene.
Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle or the driver.