

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Parkdale on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at the intersection of King Street West and Jameson Avenue just before the noon hour.

“We received a number of 911 calls for an accident that happened at King and Jameson,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene. “It appears that two vehicles were involved in an accident and after they collided one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian who was walking across a crosswalk and that person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries at this time.”

Both drivers of the vehicles involved remained at the scene, Gotell said.

Investigators have not provided an exact age of the pedestrian who was struck, but said he is an adult.

“Our investigators are here and we are conducting an investigation to determine what happened,” Gotell said. “If anyone was here at the intersection and did witness what happened we are asking them to contact our traffic services.”

“We have spoken to several people who were here and did witness what happened but we are asking anybody else who saw what happened or has any video of what occurred to contact our traffic services.”

One witness told CP24 the collision and the aftermath were “really hard to watch.”

“I called 911 and some people tried to rescue the guy but paramedics came and they were all in shock,” Sebastien Gagne said. “At the beginning some people were lifting the car so he (the pedestrian) can be on his back and then the fire department came with the jaw and they lifted up the car and the paramedics took out the guy.”

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.