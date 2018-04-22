

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 40s is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the street in the Keele and Eglinton area on Saturday evening.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue at 5:09 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the victim was knocked to the ground as a result of the collision and the motorcyclist fled the scene.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition, suffering from a head injury.

Officials said the southbound lanes of Keele Street south of Eglinton Avenue were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Police described the motorcyclist as a black male with a heavy build, wearing a yellow helmet.

They said he was riding a black motorcycle with green rims.