Male pedestrian struck and seriously hurt by motorcyclist
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 5:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:21PM EDT
A man in his 40s is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the street in the Keele and Eglinton area on Saturday evening.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue at 5:09 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Police said the victim was knocked to the ground as a result of the collision and the motorcyclist fled the scene.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition, suffering from a head injury.
Officials said the southbound lanes of Keele Street south of Eglinton Avenue were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.
Police described the motorcyclist as a black male with a heavy build, wearing a yellow helmet.
They said he was riding a black motorcycle with green rims.