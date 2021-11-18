Advertisement
Male pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Whitby
Published Thursday, November 18, 2021 7:39AM EST
File
TORONTO -- A man is dead after being struck by a truck on Highway 401 in Whitby overnight.
On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and transport truck on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Thickson Road, at around 11:30 p.m.
A 34-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The highway was closed but reopened early Thursday morning.