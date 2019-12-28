Male pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
CTV News Toronto Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 6:47PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 28, 2019 7:57PM EST
A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown.
TORONTO -- A male pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads just after 5:30 p.m.
Police said the man suffered serious head injuries.
He was rushed to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.
The roads in the area are closed for investigation.