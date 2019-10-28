TORONTO – A male pedestrian has died following a collision in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

COLLISION: Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, @TPS33Div. Info - called 6:29am, pedestrian struck, transported to hospital. Partial closures in the area however all lanes eastbound on Eglinton Ave E are closed at this time. @TrafficServices investigating. #GO2079433 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2019

Toronto paramedics said the adult male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for his critical injuries but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No further details regarding the cause of the collision has been released thus far.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.