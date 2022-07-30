Male pedestrian killed by alleged impaired driver overnight in northwest Toronto
An adult male has died following an alleged impaired driving collision early Saturday morning near Highways 401 and 400.
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. in the Pelmo Park-Humberlea area, near Wilson Avenue West and Clayson Road.
Toronto police said a driver struck a male pedestrian and fled the scene.
The motorist, an unnamed 42-year-old man, was located a short time later and charged with impaired driving.
The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead.
There are no other reported injuries at this time, police said.
Roads in the immediate area are impacted as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
