Male pedestrian in serious condition after collision near Briar Hill: police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 7:54PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 7:57PM EST
A man believed to be in his 60s is suffering from “very serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle near the city's Briar Hill neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Wingold Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
More to come.