Male pedestrian in serious condition after collision in Glen Park: police
A vehicle sits near the scene where a pedestrian was struck at Dufferin Street and Wingold Avenue Monday November 5, 2018.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 7:54PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 9:14PM EST
A 66-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Glen Park neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Wingold Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.