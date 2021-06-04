TORONTO -- The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck on a highway in Mississauga late Thursday evening.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision on Highway 403 in the westbound lanes, west of Hurontario Street.

A male pedestrian was located deceased after being hit on the highway, police said.

The involved vehicle remained at the scene.

All westbound lanes are closed at Hurontario Street for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670.