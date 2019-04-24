

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday.

It happened at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue.

According to Peel police, the man was struck by a beige Honda Accord at the intersection. Investigators are exploring the possibility that he was running to catch a bus when he was struck.

“We’re just trying to gather all the information possible from any witness that may have details,” Const. Taryn Hill told CP24 at the scene.

She said there were several drivers who witnessed the incident and police are trying to determine whether the man had a green light to cross when he was struck.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau and forensics officers are investigating the collision. Investigators are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the deadly incident and is expected to remain closed for some time. Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes.