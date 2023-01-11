Male pedestrian dead following collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
A male pedestrian standing outside of a vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga was fatally struck by another vehicle and a transport truck, police say.
The collision happened in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401, between Renforth Drive and Dixie Road, at approximately 5 a.m.
In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two pedestrians were standing outside of a vehicle that was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway when the crash occurred.
At that time, one of the pedestrians was struck by another vehicle and landed in a live lane of traffic, where they were subsequently hit by a transport truck.
Schmidt said the driver of the truck did stop following the collision, but eventually left the scene. Investigators are looking to speak with the driver of that vehicle, Schmidt said.
The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are on scene speaking to witnesses of the collision.
As a result of the collision, Schmidt said, express lanes are expected to be closed for most of the morning as an investigation gets underway. All westbound traffic is being diverted to the collector lanes.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Mississauga OPP.
