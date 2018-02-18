

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was struck at around 6:30 p.m. at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police later said his injuries were life-threatening.

Yonge Street was closed in both directions following the collision. The road has since reopened.