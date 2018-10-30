Male motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 9:49PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a Brampton crash on Tuesday night.
The collision took place in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Rattlesnake Road at around 9 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to a trauma centre in possibly life-threatening condition, according to Peel paramedics.
No other injuries were reported.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.