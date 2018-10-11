

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist has died following a collision near Schomberg on Wednesday night.

York Regional Police say a motorcycle collided with a dump truck in the area of Highway 27 and 17th Sideroad at around 6:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

The Major Collision Unit is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.