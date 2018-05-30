

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Rexdale early this morning.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a truck near Martin Grove Road and Vulcan Street shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say Martin Grove Road is closed from Bethridge Road to Belfield Road and TTC service is diverting in the area.

Officers will be undertaking a full collision reconstruction and Martin Grove Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.