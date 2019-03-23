Male motorcyclist dies in Milton crash: police
A Halton Regional Police cruiser is pictured. (CP24/David Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:04PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:07PM EDT
A male motorcyclist is dead after he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck in Milton on Saturday evening.
Halton Regional Police say a 38-year-old man was riding a Ducati motorbike in the area of Appleby Line and Limestone Road in the city when he “failed to navigate a curve and crossed the centre line.”
He struck an oncoming Ford F150 pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old Erin woman.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.
A portion of Appleby Line was closed for four hours while police conducted an investigation.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.