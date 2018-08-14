

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Oakville on Tuesday evening.

The collision took place in the area of Wyecroft and Sinclair roads at around 4 p.m.

Halton Regional Police said a motorcyclist and a vehicle were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.