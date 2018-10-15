Male in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto's Koreatown
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 12:45PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 1:17PM EDT
A male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Koreatown neighbourhood.
Toronto police say it happened inside an internet cafe on Bloor Street West near Palmerston Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, reportedly suffered a stab wound to his chest.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. It’s believed the suspect is not known to the victim.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.