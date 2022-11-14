Male in life-threatening condition after stabbing inside Toronto high school, police say

A male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:05 p.m. at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Police say that reports have suggested that the victim is a student at the school.

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute was initially placed under a lockdown order, however police said at around 4 p.m. that officers were on scene assisting with the “safe dismissal of students.”

It is not clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing so far.

It is the second stabbing to take place at the school so far this year. In April, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed outside Birchmount Park Collegiate shortly after students were dismissed for the day. The teen sustained serious injuries in the incident.