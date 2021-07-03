TORONTO -- Toronto police say a male has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m., police received multiple calls for gunshots heard in the area of Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police said shell casings were found at the scene.

Officers remain at the scene investigating.

This is a developing news story.