Male in life-threatening condition after Brampton stabbing, female in custody
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 7:55AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 8:44AM EST
A male was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a female was taken into custody following a stabbing in Brampton early Saturday morning, police say.
It happened in the vicinity of Laurelcrest and Vodden streets at around 4:10 a.m.
It is not clear what charges, if any, the female will face.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.