

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after the lifeless body of a woman was found inside a home in Oshawa on Friday night.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos told CP24 that officers were called to a residence on McMillan Drive, near Bond and Centre streets, at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, the body of a woman was located in the basement of the house.

Police also say a “suspicious package” was found inside the home and the explosive disposal unit has been called in to investigate.

The death has been deemed suspicious and police say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Police say 45-year-old Adam Jeffrey Strong, of McMillan Drive in Oshawa, has been charged in connection with the incident. He is facing one count of improper/ indecent interference with a dead body.

Investigators have not disclosed if the woman and the male in custody knew one another.

The age and name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Durham Regional Police’s Major Crime- Homicide unit.