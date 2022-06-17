Male in critical condition after overnight shooting in Whitby

A male was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Whitby overnight.

It happened at a home on Underwood Drive, which is in the vicinity of Winchester and Thickson roads.

Police say that one male was located inside the residence with a gunshot wound and was subsequently taken to a trauma centre.

Multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting, police say.

However, no suspect descriptions have been released at this point.

Police continue to investigate.