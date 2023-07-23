Male has life-threatening injuries following late-night shooting in North York

A male has critical injuries after being shot late Saturday night in North York.

The incident happened in the Black Creek area, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, around 11:30 p.m.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of “multiple” gunshots heard in the area.

At the scene, officers found a male with gunshot wounds, they said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said black hatchback vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, under 25 years old with a thin build, and last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.