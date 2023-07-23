Male has life-threatening injuries following late-night shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a male was shot on July 22 near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive. (David Ritchie photo) Toronto police are investigating after a male was shot on July 22 near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive. (David Ritchie photo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton