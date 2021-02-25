Advertisement
Male has critical injuries after shooting in Brampton
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 5:19AM EST
TORONTO -- A male is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning, Peel police say.
Shortly after 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Mayfield Road and Van Kirk Drive.
A male was located with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.
No suspect description has been released.
There is significant police presence in the area.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.