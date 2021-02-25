TORONTO -- A male is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning, Peel police say.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Mayfield Road and Van Kirk Drive.

A male was located with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.

No suspect description has been released.

There is significant police presence in the area.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.