

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a male walked into hospital suffering from a gunshot wound after gunshots were heard in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood, but it is not yet known whether the two incidents are connected.

Police said they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street before 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of three to six gunshots heard.

A short time later, investigators said a male showed up at a local hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers are working to establish where he was shot and say the two occurrences are being treated as separate until they can be linked by evidence.

Police said the male's injuries were not life-threatening.