One male was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs this morning following a crash in Mississauga.

Peel Paramedics say they were called to the area of Highway 410, north of Courtneypark Drive, shortly before 1 a.m. for a reported collision.

When they arrived on scene, one male victim was located. He was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is not known at this time.

Northbound Highway 410 is closed from Highway 401 to Derry Road for the police investigation. The eastbound Highway 401 and westbound 401 ramps to northbound Highway 410 are also shut down.