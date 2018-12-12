

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim suffering from gunshot wounds was located by Toronto police without vital signs on Wednesday night after a collision took place in the city’s Kingsview Village area.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics were treating the male victim at the scene, police said.

“There last reports was that the male victim was still at the scene and paramedics were working on him so we’re just awaiting an update on whether or not they will be taking him to hospital or whether or not his condition will worsen at the scene,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 after the incident over the phone.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.

“We have quite a few officers attending – as you can imagine it will be quite an extensive investigation,” Douglas-Cook said.