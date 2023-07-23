Male fatally shot in Toronto's Greektown area Sunday morning

A male has died following a shooting early Sunday morning in east Toronto’s Greektown area.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. just south of Danforth Avenue at Carlaw Avenue.

According to Toronto police, gunshots were heard in the area.

Officers found a male victim at the scene with gunshots wounds, they said.

Police said that he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died there a short time later.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated. A small portion of Carlaw Avenue, south of Danforth, still remains off limits at this time.

Police tape surrounds a small portion of Carlaw Avenue, south of Danforth, following a fatal shooting on July 23. (Tom Stefanac/CP24)

More to come. This is a developing story.