

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Mississauga restaurant early Sunday morning, police say.

It happened outside Wally's Family Restaurant on Hurontario Street near Central Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

“We are speaking with several witnesses in regards to what happened here and are working diligently to try and identify and provide a better description of our suspects but at this time I don’t have any suspect information to share,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene on Sunday morning. “We don’t want to jump to any conclusions and put out any potentially wrong suspect descriptions or numbers. We want to make sure we have all the facts before we share anything so we can get as many eyes out there and as many tips as possible.”

Forensics officers on scene

Wally's Family Restaurant was open at the time of the shooting and Mooken said that the area would have been relatively busy with lots of people out for a late night bite. .

He said that forensic officers are currently combing the scene for evidence and could be there for several days. Police will also be canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage, Mooken said.

He said that as of now there is no information connecting this homicide with the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in Brampton on Saturday morning, though he said that investigators will “will work together to determine if there is any connection at all.”

One woman who lives in the area told CP24 on Sunday morning that she “heard a pop” overnight but didn’t realize that it was a gunshot until she learned of the shooting this morning.

“I heard a pop but I didn’t take it for nothing until this morning when my husband called me on his way to work to ask me to check on my sons,” Patricia Salmon said. “It’s surprising. They are open late at night but it is just shocking.”