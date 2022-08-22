Male driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Milton
A male driver has died following a single-vehicle collision in Milton.
The crash happened on Sunday, around 11:10 a.m., in front of 13221 Guelph Line, which is south of Highway 7.
According to Halton Regional Police (HRP), the driver of a white SUV “left the roadway and collided with a raised driveway culvert.”
Police said paramedics assessed the vehicle’s lone male occupant, but he died of his injuries at the scene.
Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit took carriage of the investigation.
The scene was held for roughly six hours as police investigated and crews cleaned up the debris from the crash.
Investigators are not releasing any further details about the victim at this point as they are still trying to notify his next of kin.
Any witnesses to this collision who have yet to speak with police are being asked to contact HRP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.
