Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North York

A male driver has died and another has been transported to hospital following a serious collision in North York.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Weston Road, south of Sheppard Avenue West.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on one patient, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The other driver was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle, police said.

Toronto Police tweeted that one of the two vehicles involved ended up hitting a home in the area. However officers at the scene later said that was not the case.

“There were some initial reports that a house was damaged. That is not correct. There is no damage to any of the houses in the area,” Duty Inspector Lori Kranenburg told reporters.

It’s not yet clear exactly how the collision occurred. Images from the scene showed two black vehicles with extensive damage.

“Traffic Services and our collision reconstruction team are on site,” Kranenburg said. “The positioning of the vehicles — one appears to be resting at the end of the driveway, which is what led to the confusion that perhaps a house had been struck.”

Officers are currently canvassing the area to speak with witnesses and to gather surveillance footage.

Kranenburg said it is possible the weather may have been a factor.

“It has been raining heavily on and off all night. So I can't say for sure if weather was a factor but that's something that will be looked at as part of the investigation,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact police.

Police said drivers should expect lengthy road closures in the area as officers investigate the incident.