

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood after the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital overnight.

The stabbing took place near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initial reports from the scene suggested that the victim was attacked by a machete-wielding suspect, though on Thursday police said that they can only confirm that an “edged weapon” was used.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following the attack but succumbed to his injuries overnight.

Witnesses have told police that a brown male suspect standing about five-foot-eleven and wearing a navy blue shirt fled the area in an unknown direction after the stabbing. The stabbing is Toronto’s 79th homicide of 2018.