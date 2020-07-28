TORONTO -- A male victim has died of his injuries in hospital following a stabbing in Mississauga.

It happened near Battleford and Montevideo roads at around 8:23 p.m., Peel police said.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, but succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect information so far.

Homicide investigators have now been notified, police say.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate.