

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead following an assault in Midtown late Monday night, Toronto police confirm.

The deadly assault occurred outside in the area of Bathurst and Nina streets, near Davenport Road, shortly before midnight.

Police said a male victim was found suffering from serious injuries in the area and was rushed to hospital but later died.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police said they are searching for a white male suspect who has a goatee and was wearing a black jacket and a blue hoodie. He was last seen fleeing the scene on Nina Street.

Police do not believe a weapon was used in the assault.

Bathurst Street is closed northbound and southbound from St. Clair Avenue to Davenport Road for the police investigation.