TORONTO -- A male has died after a shooting in Ajax overnight, Durham Regional Police say.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Pembry Drive, near Kingston and Westney roads, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police say a male was located with critical injuries and transported to a trauma centre.

He was later pronounced deceased, police say.

The male's identitiy has not been released.

Further details about the incident are unknown.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing news story.