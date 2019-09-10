

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male has died after an interaction with police at a residence in Mississauga.

Officers were dispatched to the residence in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a disturbance.

Police say that once officers arrived on scene they had an interaction with a male. The male was taken to hospital following the interaction but succumbed to his injuries sometime overnight.

Police have not commented on the nature of the interaction so far; however a neighbour said he witnessed police deploying a conducted energy device on the male.







“The door opened, they Tased him, the door shut. When I saw him next he was responsive but crying and screaming like a little kid,” the man, who identified himself as Ack, said.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.