Male dead following stabbing at Toronto subway station

A male victim has died in hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night inside Keele subway station.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto Police Service (TPS) Insp. Roger Desrochers said shortly after 9 p.m., Toronto police received "multiple" calls for reports of a stabbing that occurred following a "quick interaction" at the west-end station.

There, officers found a male victim with "obvious injuries," he said.

Toronto paramedics arrived at the scene a short time later and rushed the victim to St. Michael's Hospital via emergency run.

"But, despite the best efforts of paramedics and medical professionals, the victim succumbed to his injuries," said Desrochers, who called the incident "isolated."

Toronto police are looking for one suspect who fled the scene. A description of that individual is not available at this time.

Desrochers noted that there is no immediate concern for public safety. The homicide squad is now investigating.

As of Sunday morning, the scene has been cleared and the station is operating as normal, according to police.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is urged to contact 11 Division at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.