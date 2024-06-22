TORONTO
Male dead following fire in Toronto commercial building: TPS

Police on scene where a fire took a man's life on June 22, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24) Police on scene where a fire took a man's life on June 22, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
A man has died after being found inside a building on fire on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say that the fire happened at around 1:49 a.m. in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue E area inside of a commercial building. Crews, including Toronto Fire, police and paramedics, attended the scene where they found a male located inside of the building.

The male was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

The fire has since been put out, but it’s cause is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

