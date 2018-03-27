Male dead after falling down garbage chute at condo
Web staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:10PM EDT
A male has been pronounced dead after falling down a garbage chute at a North Toronto condo building on Tuesday night, Toronto Paramedics said.
The incident took place at around 10 p.m. on Erskine Avenue, which is in the area of Eglinton and Mount Pleasant avenues.
An investigation into what led to this incident is underway.
