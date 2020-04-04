Police are searching for a motorist who allegedly struck a male cyclist and then got out of their car and began to beat the struck cyclist before attempting to flee on a passing TTC bus in Rexdale on Saturday morning.

Police say that at 7:23 a.m. Saturday, a male cyclist was riding in the area of Hinton Road and Harefield Drive, east of Kipling Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators allege the motorist, believed to be a male, then got out of their car and assaulted the cyclist with “an object.”

The motorist then tossed the object and attempted to board a passing TTC bus, but the driver on board denied him entry.

With his vehicle left idle on the road, police say the motorist fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics said the cyclist was in life-threatening condition when they arrived and they rushed him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators say officers are searching the area for the motorist but did not give out a description of him.