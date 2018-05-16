

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle that ultimately fled the scene in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the male was walking near Dixie Outlet Mall, in the South Service Road and Haig Boulevard area, shortly before 2 p.m. when he was struck.

It’s not yet clear whether the collision occurred in the parking lot or on a nearby street.

Peel Paramedics said the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Officers remain in the area investigating.

