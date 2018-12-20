

A male has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Whitby.

It happened near Winchester Road and Baldwin Street sometime before 10:30 a.m.

ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed they transported the patient from the scene to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Durham Regional Police described the collision as “serious,” but provided few other details about the circumstances of the situation.

A stretch of Winchester Road has been closed to accommodate an investigation.

More to come…